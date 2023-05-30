More speed, power, efficiency in new Cat R2900 XE diesel-electric LHD

The first diesel electric underground load-haul-dumper (LHD) from Caterpillar, the new Cat R2900 XE, meets the underground mining industry’s needs for bigger payloads, faster loading and reduced emissions. Built on the platform of Caterpillar’s most popular underground loader, this new LHD features optimized lift arm and component geometry plus load-sensing hydraulics to improve breakout force by 35% over the Cat R2900G.

The R2900 XE works faster in tough conditions, delivering 52% quicker acceleration and improved machine response over the R2900G. Variable piston pumps deliver higher flow rates for faster hydraulic cylinder cycle times and powerful lift forces. Boasting a higher, 18.5-tonne payload for faster load times, the new LHD model offers a three- to four-pass match to the Cat AD63 truck for greater efficiency. Combined, these features deliver a 20% increase in productivity for the R2900 XE. The loader’s redesigned buckets are available in four sizes with capacities ranging from 7.4 to 9.8 m3 to match material density needs for a variety of conditions.

The Cat C15 engine offers a variety of emission reduction and aftertreatment options, including an EU Stage V/U.S. EPA Tier 4 Final configuration and diesel particulate filter. It delivers the power needed – up to 335 kW – with greater than 31% increased fuel efficiency compared to the R2900G.

Drawing from decades of experience, the new R2900 XE LHD features a proven switch reluctance electric drive system. It is Caterpillar designed, integrated, validated, and supported, and its continuously variable speed control delivers improved power and cycle times. It offers smoother directional changing and implemented virtual gears for machine controllability.

The next-generation operator environment is built on the successful R1700 platform. The cab’s enclosed design provides fresh, pressurized, temperature-controlled air circulation with air conditioning to enhance operator comfort and decrease fatigue. Cab design incorporates two emergency exits, while available rear-view and forward- and rear-facing side-view cameras help to improve visibility.

The new Cat R2900 XE ships from the factory equipped ready for Cat MineStar solutions, including standard Product Link Elite that boosts machine connectivity by enabling the loader to collect and transmit health and condition monitoring information into locally or cloud-hosted applications.

Mine sites can choose between a range of available MineStar technologies, including Command for remote operation, Detect to avoid collisions, Fleet with real-time access to information, and Health to transmit equipment data.

New Autodig technology optimizes loading by automating crucial parts of the digging cycle. When combined with Command for underground, Autodig offers a true automated machine, providing high-speed auto tramming and full cycle autonomy.

With more robust structures, increased powertrain durability, longer lasting components, improved maintenance, and extended service intervals, the new R2900 XE can be maintained in less time, helping to lower cost-per-tonne operation.

More details on the new Cat R2900 XE underground LHD can be found by contacting a Cat dealer or visiting www.Cat.com/R2900XE.