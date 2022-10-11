New Afton C zone on track for production beginning second half 2023

New Gold (TSX: NGD; NYSE: NGD) has received the amended mining permit for the C zone at the New Afton gold-copper mine […]
By Canadian Mining Journal Staff October 11, 2022 At 2:10 pm
Production from the New Afton C zone is set to begin in the second half of 2023. Credit: New Gold

New Gold (TSX: NGD; NYSE: NGD) has received the amended mining permit for the C zone at the New Afton gold-copper mine 100 km west of Kamloops, B.C. That means the initial production date remains the second half of next year.

The C zone has probable reserves of 29.5 million tonnes grading 0.68 g/t gold, 1.8 g/t silver, and 0.74% copper. The reserves contain 649,000 oz. gold, 1.7 million oz. silver, and 485 million lb. copper.

Total proven and probable reserves at New Afton are 41.3 million tonnes grading 0.67 g/t gold, 1.8 g/t silver, and 0.74% copper, containing 883,000 oz. gold, 2.3 million oz. silver, and  675 million lb. copper.

More information is available at www.NewGold.com.

