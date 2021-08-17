New Age continues work on River Valley palladium PFS

New Age Metals (TSXV: NAM; OTB: NMTLF) continues to work on the prefeasibility study for its River Valley Palladium project about 100 […]
By Canadian Mining Journal Staff August 17, 2021 At 2:54 pm
Geologists examine a trench at the River Valley palladium project near Sudbury, Ont. Credit: New Age Metals.

Topics

Commodities

Regions

Tags

Companies

New Age Metals (TSXV: NAM; OTB: NMTLF) continues to work on the prefeasibility study for its River Valley Palladium project about 100 km by road east of Sudbury, Ont.

Most recently the company drilled four holes totalling about 800 metres to gather samples for mineral processing and metallurgical testing by SGS Canada. Assays will be reported when available.

New Age has begun a program of 1,410 metres of geomechanical drilling for rock property and structural geology studies by Knight Piesold. Four historical holes will also be examined by televiewer for additional information.

A preliminary economic assessment was conducted in 2019 for River Valley. It outlined a 20,000-t/d open pit mine and processing plant with an average output of 119,000 oz. of palladium-equivalent over a mine life of 14 years.

The measured and indicated resource in the PEA was 99.3 million tonnes grading 0.52 g/t palladium, 0.2 g/t platinum, 0.009 g/t rhenium, 0.03 g/t gold, plus base metals for a palladium-equivalent of 0.9 g/t. The inferred resource was 52.3 million tonnes grading 0.31 g/t palladium, 0.15 g/t platinum, 0.012 g/t rhenium, 0.04 g/t gold, plus base metals for a palladium-equivalent of 0.63 g/t. The PEA was conducted at metals prices much lower than today, and will change with the PFS.

Exploration drilling also continues at River Valley in support of the PFS.

More information is posted at www.NewAgeMetals.com.

Comments

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Next Events

Aug 17 2021 - Aug 18 2021
Graphene Automotive USA 2021
Aug 25 2021 - Aug 26 2021
Deep Sea Mining Summit 2021
Sep 01 2021 - Sep 01 2021
Maximising Base Metals Recovery
Sep 07 2021 - Sep 09 2021
Commercial UAV Expo Americas

Related Posts