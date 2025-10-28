New Brunswick unveils minerals strategy framework

The provincial government of New Brunswick moved forward this week with plans to expand New Brunswick’s mining sector by releasing a framework for a comprehensive minerals strategy.

Unveiled at the 50th annual Exploration, Mining and Petroleum Conference, the framework outlines the government’s approach to finalizing the strategy, which is expected to be completed by next spring. The conference runs through until today in Fredericton.

“Mineral resources are essential to our economy and daily life, from clean energy to technology,” Natural Resources Minister John Herron said, stressing that the plan will be developed in consultation with First Nations, stakeholders and industry participants. Herron added the strategy will aim to be agile, transparent and environmentally responsible while attracting investment that benefits investors, communities, First Nations and all New Brunswickers.

The framework rests on five priorities: streamlining regulatory and permitting processes, raising public and industry awareness, ensuring meaningful Indigenous participation, improving the investment climate, and planning for local economic benefits. Officials say these priorities are intended to position New Brunswick as a responsible and competitive jurisdiction for mineral development, signal that the province is open for business, and support the sector’s long-term sustainability. Environmental stewardship and reconciliation with Indigenous peoples are central to the effort.

“A cornerstone of this strategy will be its commitment to be both environmentally responsible and to involve robust First Nations participation,” Herron said. He also indicated forthcoming legislative and regulatory changes designed to make investor processes rigorous yet timely and predictable, while holding proponents to high standards.

The conference attracts industry leaders, investors, policymakers, researchers and students who gathered to discuss current exploration and development projects in New Brunswick, environmental, social and governance issues, reconciliation and innovation. The event features presentations, thematic sessions, a trade show and networking opportunities intended to foster partnerships across the sector.

More information about the conference is available online.