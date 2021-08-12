New Cat 6040 shovel meets international emissions standards

By Canadian Mining Journal Staff August 12, 2021 At 2:24 pm
Cat’s new 6040 face shovel is built for reliability, easy servicing.

Offering more drive options to meet the global mining industry’s needs, Caterpillar’s new Cat 6040 hydraulic mining shovel features an added engine configuration that meets U.S. EPA Tier 4 Final and EU Stage V emission standards.

The new configuration includes two fuel efficient Cat C32 engines, offering a total gross power rating of 1,550 kW. Optimizing machine uptime and lowering operating costs, the engine package includes maintenance free diesel oxidation catalysts (DOC) and does not require diesel exhaust fluid (DEF)/AdBlue or diesel particulate filters (DPF).

The new engine option joins the twin C32 configuration with optimized fuel efficiency settings to meet China Nonroad Stage III emission standards, equivalent to U.S. EPA Tier 2 as well as China Smoke Category III limits. An engine oil extension option plus new Cat Type 4 filters for both engine configurations help to further reduce maintenance costs.

Connecting to Cat MineStar solutions’ comprehensive suite of integrated technology, new Product Link Elite comes standard on the 6040 shovel. Product Link Elite delivers enhanced communication through a dual data path, allowing data transfer to both the local server and cloud simultaneously. This is Caterpillar’s next generation of onboard hardware, and it features an easy-to-configure interface and customizable data-push frequency. Information transfer from the equipment can be configured via cellular, satellite or mine network connection to meet the mine site’s needs.

For the first time, the new Cat 6040 hydraulic mining shovel fully integrates the undercarriage, engine module, superstructure main frame, carbody and crawler frames, hydraulic lines and motors, and counterweight into Caterpillar systems to improve servicing efficiency and parts sourcing.

To deliver high machine reliability in harsh mining conditions, the rugged front attachments feature high strength steel and castings, joined and thermally stressed-relieved, to extend service life and achieve production targets. With its 39.6-tonne bucket payload, the 6040 shovel offers optimal 4-pass match with Cat 785, 5-pass match with Cat 789 and 6-pass match with Cat 793 mining trucks.

Like previous series, the new 6040 shovel can be equipped with backhoe or Cat TriPower face shovel front end designs.

More information about the new Cat 6040 Hydraulic Mining Shovel can be found by contacting a regional Cat dealer or visiting: https://www.Cat.com.

