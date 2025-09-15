New Found Gold appoints former Newfoundland premier to board

New Found Gold (TSXV: NFG; US-NYSE-A: NFGC) announced Andrew Furey, former premier of Newfoundland and Labrador, has been appointed as an independent director of its board […]
By Canadian Mining Journal Staff September 15, 2025 At 7:55 pm
Former premier Andrew Furey. CREDIT: Wikipedia.

New Found Gold (TSXV: NFG; US-NYSE-A: NFGC) announced Andrew Furey, former premier of Newfoundland and Labrador, has been appointed as an independent director of its board of directors.

Paul Andre Huet, chairman of New Found Gold, commented: "It is with great pleasure I welcome Dr. Furey to the Board of Directors, Hashim Ahmed to the position of CFO and Robert Assabgui to the position of COO. As past Premier of NL, Dr. Furey brings a tremendous depth of knowledge and experience to the company at a pivotal time, as we advance our path to production.”

Furey is the former premier of NL and an accomplished executive, physician, surgeon, humanitarian worker, and published author. In his time as premier of NL, Dr. Furey was responsible for leading generational initiatives related to the Churchill Falls hydro-electrical development and negotiated a rate mitigation agreement with the federal government worth $5.2B and a new $227B memorandum of understanding with the province of Québec. He also led negotiations that secured the future of the oil and gas sector in NL and was responsible in creating strategic fiscal and policy decisions that resulted in a credit rating upgrade for the province.

Furey also brings deep expertise in policy, economic strategy and cross-border trade. He has also worked closely with senior leaders such as Prime Minister Mark Carney, was chair of Canadian Atlantic premiers in 2020 and 2024, and represented Canada in several international trade missions. Furey is the founder of Team Broken Earth, a volunteer driven registered medical charity where he managed a multidisciplinary team of over 1,000 volunteers. He is an Experienced Orthopaedic Surgeon, having held positions including Chief of Orthopaedics, Eastern Health 2015-2020, Associate Professor of Surgery (Orthopaedics), MUN 2006-2020 and Fellowship in Orthopaedic Trauma, University of Maryland/Johns Hopkins (2006-2007). Dr. Furey has been the recipient of several awards and recognitions including King's Coronation Medal (2025) and Humanitarian of the Year, Canadian Red Cross NL (2017).

More information is posted on www.NewFoundGold.ca.

