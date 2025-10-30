New Found Gold hits paydirt: Dropkick zone extends 815 m

New Found Gold (TSXV: NFG; NYSE American: NFGC) has announced new drill results from exploration drilling at AFZ Peripheral (AFZP) as part of the company's ongoing 2025 drill program on its 100%-owned Queensway gold project in Newfoundland and Labrador.

The exploration program at the Dropkick and Blue Jay zones has produced impressive results. Several high-grade gold intersections were encountered in the Dropkick zone step-out program, west of the Appleton Fault zone (AFZ).

Drill hole NFGC-25-2317 returned 29.2 g/t gold over 9.25 m, while NFGC-25-2390 produced 20.9 g/t gold over 11.10 m. NFGC-25-2394 yielded 8.31 g/t gold over 18.20 m, and NFGC-25-2408 showed 4.55 g/t gold over 28.55 m. East of the AFZ, the Dropkick zone also delivered promising results, with drill hole NFGC-25-2448 returning 7.20 g/t gold over 10.15 m.

The follow-up program at the Blue Jay zone achieved equal success, with drill hole NFGC-25-2373 producing an exceptional 84.4 g/t gold over 2.00 m, and NFGC-25-2352 yielding 2.94 g/t gold over 16.00 m. These results demonstrate significant gold potential across both zones and warrant further exploration efforts.

Melissa Render, president of New Found Gold stated: "In late 2024, we made a high-grade discovery at Dropkick in the AFZ peripheral area at Queensway. Initial 2025 drill results have expanded the mineralized footprint at Dropkick to 815 m along strike and to a depth of 285 m. Importantly, the zone remains open along strike and to depth. New results confirm the presence of high-grade mineralization and current exploration is focused on its expansion."

Render added: "Located along the AFZ, 11 km north of AFZ core, Dropkick clearly demonstrates the camp potential in our substantial landholdings at Queensway. We look forward to continuing to drill test Dropkick and other exciting new discoveries as part of our 2025 exploration program."

The reported results include step-out drilling at Dropkick, a zone of high-grade mineralization discovered in Q4/24, as well as reconnaissance drilling targeting a significant gold-in-soil and gold-in-rotary air blast anomaly at Blue Jay.

