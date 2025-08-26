New Found Gold resumes exploration at Queensway

By Canadian Mining Journal Staff August 25, 2025 At 10:14 pm
New Found Gold Investor Day 2024
Visitors at the Queensway project in 2024. Credit: New Found Gold

New Found Gold (TSXV: NFG; NYSE-A: NFGC) announced the resumption of heavy equipment exploration activities. The company made this decision as a result of a reduction of the Fire Weather Index in the area of the company's Queensway gold project in Newfoundland and Labrador.

New Found Gold has restarted exploration activities using heavy equipment in or near forested areas at Queensway, including drilling, mulching, and excavating. The company had previously suspended these activities as a precaution against regional forest fire risks. On August 13th, New Found Gold announced the temporary suspension of all exploration activities involving heavy equipment in or near forested areas including, drilling, mulching and excavating on the company’s Queensway gold project in response to the forest fire risk in the region.

Company CEO Keith Boyle stated that the decision was made when the Fire Weather Index across the island of Newfoundland was classified as Extreme or Very High with several major fires burning at the time.

Keith Boyle, CEO of New Found Gold, stated: "The Fire Weather Index across Newfoundland has been reduced to acceptable levels. With weather conditions favourable and the Fire Weather Index within operational limits, exploration activities will resume immediately. The company will continue to monitor the situation and implement additional measures to mitigate forest fire risks. The New Found Gold team once again extends its thanks to the firefighters for their hard work in maintaining community safety."

For further information on New Found Gold, please visit the company's website at www.NewFoundGold.ca  

