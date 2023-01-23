New Gold orders Sandvik BEV vehicles for New Afton, B.C.

New Gold has ordered four more Sandvik LH518B battery-electric loaders for its New Afton mine in British Columbia.

The new battery-electric vehicles (BEVs) will join the first-ever Sandvik LH518B, which New Afton trialled in late 2020 before purchasing in February 2021 and two Sandvik Z50 BEV trucks also operating at the mine.

The Sandvik LH518B loader features the company’s patented self-swapping battery system, including the AutoSwap and AutoConnect functions, improving equipment safety and availability.

Located approximately 350 km northeast of Vancouver and 10 km from regional hub Kamloops in south-central British Columbia, the New Afton underground block cave gold-copper mine was among the industry’s earliest adopters of BEVs, which have contributed to the mine’s sustainability and productivity goals, the company claims.

During more than two years in operation, the first Sandvik LH518B has helped New Afton improve cycle times while reducing heat, noise and greenhouse gas emissions.

Sandvik plans to deliver the first new LH518B in 2023, with the remaining units to be delivered by 2025.

“We’ve tested and proven battery-electric technology for larger scale adoption at New Afton and now we’re taking the next step in our journey and growing our BEV fleet,” said Peter Prochotsky, New Afton mine manager.

“We’re looking forward to receiving the new loaders. We anticipate battery-electric and autonomous equipment will continue to play a vital role in improving safety and productivity at our block cave in the years to come,” Prochotsky said.

