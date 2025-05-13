New mobile tech offers wildfire protection for communities at risk

Wildfire Innovation – a Calgary-based technology firm – has unveiled RainStream, a new mobile rain tower system that protects high-risk communities and remote facilities by creating artificial rain barriers. Founded in 2018, the company is dedicated to transforming wildfire response with science-backed, field-deployable technologies. This technology will become more urgent as Canada braces for another severe wildfire season.

The patent-pending technology, designed for rapid deployment in wildfire-prone regions, offers municipalities and private asset holders a powerful new tool to defend the wildland-urban interface (WUI).

Wind carries embers as far as 2 km over the heads of frontline firefighters, igniting buildings. RainStream towers use the wind to spray a protective mist over 4 to 7 hectares to mitigate ember transfer and reduce ignition risks. The trailer integrated towers are towed by a pickup truck and can be active within about 40 minutes, offering a flexible and effective response to fast-moving wildfires.

Don Hallett, inventor and founder of Wildfire Innovations, said: "This technology represents a fundamental shift in how we protect communities. We’re not just suppressing fires—we’re pre-emptively shielding vulnerable communities, critical infrastructure and remote industrial facilities."

The company is currently in discussions with several Alberta municipalities and fire agencies to pilot the system ahead of the 2025 wildfire season.

More information is posted on www.WildfireInov.com.