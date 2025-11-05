New tech startup targets smarter mineral processing

Concentrator Technology, a new entrant in the minerals-processing sector, officially launched recently, offering optimization software and sensor technologies aimed at boosting throughput, cutting costs and improving efficiency in concentrator plants.



Headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, Concentrator Technology blends process-optimization software with industry expertise to tackle technical and economic challenges faced by mining operations worldwide, pairing intelligent sensors, AI-driven vision systems and process-specific control algorithms to deliver measurable performance gains without major capital upgrades.

Concentrator Technology was founded by partners Michael Hales and Dustin Collins. Concentrator Technology LLC develops optimization software and sensor systems for the minerals-processing industry, leveraging decades of operational and automation experience to improve plant performance, sustainability and profitability.

Michael Hales, partner at Concentrator Technology, said: “Our goal is to bring advanced process control and optimization to every concentrator. We’re bringing modern computing, AI, and real-world operational experience together to deliver reliable, plant-level improvements.”

Dustin Collins, another partner at Concentrator Technology, said the team’s global experience installing advanced control systems gives them practical insight into effective solutions. “We’ve seen the power of data-driven optimization firsthand, and we’re excited to help customers unlock that potential,” he said.

The company is promoting a mill vibration sensor that monitors grinding performance in real time and computer vision cameras that analyze froth characteristics, velocity and cell performance using deep neural network.



Its optimization software automatically adjusts process set points in real time to maximize recovery and throughput, enabling precise, data-driven control that increases throughput while reducing energy and reagent consumption, and the solutions are designed for rapid deployment and seamless integration with existing plant control systems.

Concentrator Technology is currently engaging partners for pilot projects and early commercial rollouts, and more information is available at www.Concentrator.pro and on the company’s LinkedIn page.