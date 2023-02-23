Newest update for RockSpot shows in-depth rockfall analysis

Hexagon, announced a new software update for RockSpot, a radar system that locates, tracks and notifies of rockfalls in open pit.

RockSpot’s latest software release expands the data analysis performance with new tools supporting an efficient rockfall risk zonation, TARP fine tuning and back analysis to reduce operational and geotechnical risks. The new statistical tools allow users to manipulate the events database and plot custom charts based on defined areas and items, such as event rate, duration/area extension, velocity and run out distance of rockfall, for a comprehensive back analysis, models calibration, integrity of rockfall controls and design change justification.

Rockfalls are a major safety threat in open pit operations. The sudden onset of rockfall events makes it difficult for conventional monitoring methods to provide adequate pre-warning and a comprehensive analysis, resulting in a challenge for mine operators and planners. Hexagon says RockSpot is the industry’s first end-to-end solution able to trigger notifications on rockfalls in real-time and to maximize rockfall hazard management providing an explorable rockfall database for back analysis and an automatic classification of falling events.

RockSpot is part of Hexagon’s IDS GeoRadar system, which provides products and solutions based on radar technology, for mining, civil engineering and monitoring applications.

For more information, visit www.idsgeoradar.com.