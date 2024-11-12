NexGen announces best hole to date and high-grade expansion at Patterson Corridor East property

NexGen Energy (TSX: NXE; NYSE: NXE; ASX: NXG) has completed its 2024 drilling campaign at Patterson Corridor East (PCE) that included more than 34,000 metres across a total of 46 drillholes. The company's flagship Rook I project is being optimally developed into the largest low cost producing uranium mine globally.

NexGen's 2024 exploration campaign delivered a new discovery on Rook I at PCE, 3.5km east of the Arrow deposit.

Upon initial discovery of intense uranium mineralization at PCE, the company directed all drilling activity to focus exclusively on PCE, whereby 19 of 30 holes intersected mineralization. Bold and systematic spacing of drillhole intercepts have quickly grown the discovery from a single hole to a broad and continuous new uranium discovery.

NexGen reports the discovery of the best hole to date at PCE (RK-24-222), with returns of 17.0 metres wide vein with multiple high intensity (>61,000 cps) occurrences. Leigh Curyer, CEO, commented: "This focused effort has elevated the materiality of PCE and today's results highlight the increasing potential of the PCE system with RK-24-222.”

NexGen’s announcement highlights that in 2024 PCE is the largest drill program in the Athabasca Basin by any company at 34,000 meters.

Assays from disclosed intersections are expected in the fourth quarter 2024 and first quarter 2025, with reporting to follow. Exploration activity will resume in January 2025 with planning underway for a significant drill program at PCE.

NexGen is headquartered in Vancouver, British Columbia, with its primary operations office in Saskatoon, Saskatchewan.

