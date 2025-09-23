NexGen scales up scholarships ahead of Rook I project milestones

NexGen Energy (TSX: NXE; US-NYSE: NXE) launched its largest scholarship program yet, awarding eight scholarships for the 2025–26 academic year. The increase doubles the cohort of young LPA leaders receiving post-secondary support, mentorship and employment opportunities. All recipients participated in NexGen’s community-focused programs and belong to LPA communities, reflecting the company’s long-term, holistic approach to community and career development.

Launched in 2017, the scholarship program identifies candidates in partnership with post-secondary faculty in the LPA and creates pathways for students pursuing further education. To date, NexGen has granted 38 scholarships across trades, college and university programs. The 2025–26 winners come from communities near the Rook I Project: Clearwater River Dene Nation (CRDN), Metis Nation Local Region 2 (MN-S R2), Birch Narrows Dene Nation (BNDN) and Buffalo River Dene Nation (BRDN).

Leigh Curyer, NexGen CEO, commented: "We are extremely proud to be expanding this important program for the benefit of motivated and deserving young leaders from across the LPA. These scholarships represent an average of $10,000 per year for each of the 38 students to date covering their educational needs for advanced technical studies. The scholarship program compliments a series of long-standing impactful initiatives that NexGen has been driving since 2013, focused on mentoring and empowering LPA youth to achieve personal and academic success at unprecedented levels,”

Curyer added: “From health and wellness, to education, to trades training and certification for long-term careers, we look forward to seeing the exponential growth of all these programs when construction commences immediately upon final Federal approval of our generational Rook I Project. On behalf of the entire NexGen team, we congratulate this dedicated group of students on their scholarship awards and look forward to continuing to mentor and support them through their academic and professional journey."