NexGen sees $2.2B capital, $1.93B annual cash flow for Rook I uranium project

NexGen Energy (TSX: NXE; NYSE: NXE; ASX: NXG) has revised the capital and operating cost estimates for its Rook I project in the Athabasca Basin of Saskatchewan. The updated capital cost is $2.2 billion. The project is expected to generate an average annual after-tax net cash flow of $1.93 billion in the first five years. The mine's production capacity remains strong at up to 30 million lb. of U 3 O 8 annually. An advanced environmental plan includes reclamation during operations leading to a minimal closure cost of $70 million.

The updated pre-production capital costs (capex) are estimated at $2.2 billion, with an average operating cost (opex) of $13.86 per lb. of U 3 O 8 over the mine's life. Sustaining capital costs are estimated at $785 million, averaging $70 million per year, including closure costs of $70 million. These updates account for inflation, engineering advancements and improved environmental performance.

"NexGen's updated capex, opex and sustaining capital reflect the company's focus on ensuring that every aspect of the project aligns for the development of a truly world-class resources project,” said NexGen’s CEO Leigh Curyer. “The updated capital cost presents an all-encompassing spend to bring the Rook I project into production based on robust, proven mining and construction methodologies, with a payback period of 12 months.”



Unique to this project is the inclusion of progressive reclamation costs for the tailings management facility, totaling $900 million over the mine's life. This design minimizes environmental risks and reduces post-closure costs.

Construction will begin after final federal environmental assessment approval, with detailed engineering and procurement advancing concurrently.