NexGen’s Rook 1 project enters final stage approval with CNSC hearings  

Canada’s largest development-stage uranium project has reached the final stage of project approval. Vancouver-based NexGen Energy (TSX: NXE; NYSE: NXE; ASX: NXG)hasannounced that the Canadian Nuclear Safety Commission CNSC has set commission hearing dates for NexGen's Rook I project for November 19, 2025, and February 9 to 13, 2026.

After CNSC hearings conclude, the CNSC will render final approval of the project.

NexGen has proposed Rook 1 as a new underground mine and mill development located in the uranium-rich district of the southwestern area of the Athabasca Basin in Saskatchewan – a premier mining jurisdiction. Rook 1 is centred around the Arrow deposit in the Athabasca basin. Industry observers have said this is one of the world’s leading resources.

Location of Arrow deposit containing Rook 1 project. CREDIT: NexGen.

The company has maintained Rook 1 has a robust economic profile and is following high ESG commitments focused on environmental protection and maximizing community benefit through a partnership approach. The Rook I project is supported by a NI 43-101 compliant feasibility study which outlines its environmental performance and industry leading economics.

NexGen commenced the regulatory environmental assessment (EA) process for the project six years ago in April 2019. The company received provincial EA approval in November 2023 and has since successfully completed the federal technical review and the acceptance of the federal environmental impact statement as final. Further, all local communities located in the project area have formally endorsed the project through the signing of impact benefit agreements covering the entire life and closure of operations.

NexGen – together with its Indigenous partners – while pleased the final stage of project approval – a commission hearing – has been announced, are considering the implications of the timing with respect to the project.

More information is posted on www.NexGenEnergy.ca.