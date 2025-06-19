NexGold VP receives prestigious Mining Society of Nova Scotia medal

NexGold Mining (TSXV: NEXG; OTCQX: NXGCF) announced that the Mining Society of Nova Scotia awarded Deidre Puddister, vice president of sustainability at NexGold, the prestigious Mining Society of Nova Scotia Medal. The award recognizes exceptional service to the mining industry in the province, and a special committee decides its recipients. The Mining Society of Nova Scotia, an independent society affiliated with the Canadian Institute of Mining, Metallurgy and Petroleum (CIM), has upheld a rich history in Nova Scotia since the 1890s.

The Mining Society revealed the award and presented it at its 138th annual meeting and conference, held at Oak Island Resort in Nova Scotia on June 12, 2025. Members of the Nova Scotia mining community, government officials, ministers, and rightsholders attended the event. The Society honored Puddister for her outstanding contributions to Nova Scotia’s mining industry, particularly through her work on the Goldboro gold project. She has led Indigenous and community engagement, project permitting, government relations, and environmental stewardship for the project.

The announcement highlighted Puddister’s efforts with Mi’kmaq First Nations of Mi’kma’ki, especially Paq’tnkek, and Kwilmu'kw Maw-klusuaqn (KMK). She collaborated with Mi’kmaq leaders to understand how the Goldboro gold project could impact and benefit their communities. Her work recently culminated in signing a historic benefits agreement with the Assembly of Nova Scotia Mi’kmaw Chiefs – the first of its kind in the province.

Puddister commented: “I am honoured to receive the Mining Society of Nova Scotia Medal and to be recognized by the Society. I am also honoured to work with numerous individuals and groups within communities and First Nations and to have met so many valued colleagues and friends through our work together on the Goldboro gold project. NexGold values open and transparent engagement on all its projects and believes in long term relationship building and that all stakeholders and rightsholders are important to the successful and sustainable development of mining projects and responsible development of natural resources. At NexGold, we will continue to build on the valued relationships we have made in Nova Scotia as we advance the Goldboro gold project towards full permitting and a construction decision.”

