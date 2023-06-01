Nickel Creek boosts metal estimate by nearly a third to 2.5 billion pounds at Yukon project  

By Colin McClelland June 1, 2023 At 11:07 am
nickel creek platinum resource
Looking northwest at Nickel Creek Platinum’s Nickel Shaw nickel-copper-PGM project, 317 km northwest of Whitehorse in the Yukon. Credit: Nickel Creek Platinum.

Nickel Creek Platinum (TSX: NCP; US-OTC: NCPCF) says a new resource estimate increases metal by almost a third at its Nickel Shaw project in southwest Yukon.  

Contained nickel in the measured and indicated resource categories rose 31% to 2.47 billion lb., Toronto-based Nickel Creek said in a news release on Thursday. The measured resource also  increased by 31%, to 122.4 million tonnes, while the indicated resource jumped by 37% to 314.3 million tonnes.  

The update is “an important milestone in the path towards developing a large, long-life operation,” Nickel Creek president and CEO Stuart Harshaw said in the release. It “puts us in excellent position for the delivery of our prefeasibility study in the third quarter of 2023." 

Grades at the Nickel Shaw project, on the Alaska Highway about 320 km northwest of Whitehorse, were largely unchanged, the company said. The measured and indicated resource totaled 436.7 million tonnes grading 0.26% nickel, 0.13% copper, 0.01% cobalt, 0.23 gram palladium per tonne, 0.22 gram platinum and 0.04 gram gold.  

The update was based on results from eight holes drilled last year totalling 1,710 metres, along with new metal pricing and revised pit constraints, the company said. Metallurgical tests completed on core samples collected in 2022 helped refine the recovery formula, it added.  

