Nicola Mining begins milling ore from Talisker’s Bralorne gold mine

Nicola Mining (TSXV:NIM; OTCQB: HUSIF) has begun tolling gold ore from the Bralorne mine belonging to Talisker Resources (TSX: TSJL OCTQX: TSKFF). […]
By Marilyn Scales July 18, 2024 At 1:26 pm
Unloading gold ore from the Bralorne project at the Merritt mill belonging to Nickola. Image supplied by Nicola Mining

Topics

Commodities

Regions

Tags

Companies

Nicola Mining (TSXV:NIM; OTCQB: HUSIF) has begun tolling gold ore from the Bralorne mine belonging to Talisker Resources (TSX: TSJL OCTQX: TSKFF). The two companies struck a deal in April for toll treatment of the ore through Nicola’s mill at Merritt, B.C.

This is the only processing plant permitted to accept third party gold and silver feed from projects in the province.

Nicola recently made upgrades to the mill. It installed a water recirculation system between the mill and lined tailings facility to significantly decrease water consumption. The plant has also been automated, which streamlines the process, decreases operating costs, and improves employee safety.

Nicola is also drilling the New Craigmont copper project adjacent to the mill. Drilling will target both copper porphyry and skarn mineralization.

More information about Nicola Mining is available by clicking here.

Comments

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Next Events

Jul 17 2024 - Jul 18 2024
Direct Lithium Extraction Canada 2024
Jul 22 2024 - Jul 23 2024
Zinc-Ion Battery Tech 2024
Jul 29 2024 - Jul 30 2024
Shale Water Management USA 2024
Aug 26 2024 - Aug 28 2024
INTERNATIONAL SUMMIT ON INFRASTRUCTURE AND CONSTRUCTION ENGINEERING

Related Posts