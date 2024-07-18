Nicola Mining begins milling ore from Talisker’s Bralorne gold mine

Nicola Mining (TSXV:NIM; OTCQB: HUSIF) has begun tolling gold ore from the Bralorne mine belonging to Talisker Resources (TSX: TSJL OCTQX: TSKFF). The two companies struck a deal in April for toll treatment of the ore through Nicola’s mill at Merritt, B.C.

This is the only processing plant permitted to accept third party gold and silver feed from projects in the province.

Nicola recently made upgrades to the mill. It installed a water recirculation system between the mill and lined tailings facility to significantly decrease water consumption. The plant has also been automated, which streamlines the process, decreases operating costs, and improves employee safety.

Nicola is also drilling the New Craigmont copper project adjacent to the mill. Drilling will target both copper porphyry and skarn mineralization.

