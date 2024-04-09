Talisker signs deal to toll Bralorne gold ore at Nicola’s Merritt mill

Nicola Mining (TSXV: NIM) and Talisker Resources (TSX: TSK; OTCQX: TSKFF) have signed an agreement to toll ore from Talisker’s Bralorne gold project at Nicola’s Merritt mill, near the British Columbia town of the same name. Nicola’s mill is the only processing plant permitted to accept third party gold and silver feed from throughout the province.

In February this year, Talisker drilled 86.5 g/t gold over 1.5 metres within a 9.6-metre section at 14.31 g/t at Bralorne project, where mining is to begin at the Mustang gold mine before the end of June.

A recently discovered outcrop of the CAS zone at the New Craigmont copper project in B.C. Credit: Nicola Mining

Nicola’s flagship project is New Craigmont, a project including the former Craigmont copper mine adjacent to the mill. The mine ceased operation in 1979 and was dismantled in 1982. The property was consolidated, and Nicola gained 100% ownership in November 2015. The company completed over 10,000 metres of diamond drilling and over 1,869 metres of reverse circulation drilling, resulting in a 43-101 compliant inferred resource of 18.7 million tonnes grading 0.13% copper for the historic Southern and 3060 Portal Dumps in 2020. Additional work is planned this year to increase both tonnage and grade at New Craigmont.

Additional information about these companies and their projects is posted on their websites: www.NicolaMining.com and www.TaliskerResources.com.