Nine Mile Metals drills 1.3% copper, 8.8 g/t silver at old Wedge mine in New Brunswick

Nine Mile Metals (CSE: NINE; OTCQB: VMSXF) has received excellent assays from hole WD-24-02 at the historic Wedge mine in New Brunswick’s Bathurst Mining camp. The best result was 1.32% copper and 8.8 g/t silver over 40 metres.

Discovered in 1956, the Wedge copper project was in production from 1962 to 1968 under the ownership of Cominco. Approximately 1.5 million tonnes of ore was mined and trucked to the mill at the Heath Steele mine. Only the highest copper grades were mined from the volcanogenic massive sulphide deposit.

Drill hole WD-24-02 confirmed the presence of a new, larger mineralized system at Wedge. The hole intersected three zones with sulphide mineralogy primarily consisting of pyrite and lesser chalcopyrite, sphalerite, and galena.

The Main copper zone is found between 134 and 175 metres below surface. This 40-metre interval assayed 1.32% copper, 0.21% lead, 1.54% zinc, 8.8 g/t silver, and 0.164 g/t gold. Included in that interval is a 15.4-metre section that assayed 2.03% copper, 0.52% lead, 3.73% zinc, 0.34 g/t silver, and 20.35 g/t gold. The hole was collard on the northeast flank of the Wedge deposit.

Nine Mile says that zinc mineralization coincides with copper, with a distinct higher-grade zone found at the base of the Main copper zone. The company recently acquired the old Comino data confirming that no mining took place at that point underground.

Results from hole WD-24-02 point toward significant remaining copper mineralization of substantial widths, said Patrick J. Cruickshank, CEO and director of Nine Mile. Exploration will continue on the historic Wedge property and additional targets such as West Wedge, Tribag, and Target #6 (Wedge North).

Nine Mile has four VMS projects in the Bathurst camp: Nine Mile Brook, California Lake, Canoe Landing (East and West), and Wedge. Bulk sampling is to be done at Nine Mile Brook this year.

More information is posted on www.NineMileMetals.com.