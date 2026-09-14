Nokia debuts AI platform for mining operations

Nokia's Cognitive Edge Node. Credit: Nokia

Nokia (HEL: NOKIA) launched its new Cognitive Operations (CO) artificial intelligence (AI) platform for mining and construction industries.

The new platform will provide operators with a live 3D digital twin, real-time video analytics, predictive maintenance and autonomous safety monitoring. Nokia says the system will result in greater operational resilience, reduced downtime and continuous visibility.

“The convergence of AI, edge computing, and mission-critical communications is becoming a key requirement,” said Ildefonso de la Cruz Morales, a senior principal analyst at Omdia, a technology research and advisory group. “Nokia’s Cognitive Operations platform demonstrates how these capabilities can be integrated to provide actionable intelligence and more reliable, resilient operations across industrial environments.”

Nokia’s CO is backed by the company’s Cognitive Edge Node (CEN), a network that combines AI-driven multi-access networking and accelerated edge computing to monitor field-deployed vehicles in remote locations.

“This launch is a defining step in Nokia’s promise to deliver connected intelligence,” said Lelio Di Martino, Nokia’s general manager of cognitive operations. “With our partners Microsoft Azure and Rajant, we are building a future-ready system for autonomous mission-critical infrastructure,” he added.

Nokia has collaborated with Rajant, a broadband communications company, to integrate its InstaMesh technology directly into CEN.

Sagar Chandra, Rajant’s executive vice-president of global sales, said the collaboration represents “the best of both companies’ core strengths.”

CO is divided by industry application. CO for mining is available for both on-premises deployment and on-cloud deployment through Microsoft’s (NASDAQ: MSFT) Azure marketplace.

To learn more, visit: https://www.nokia.com/newsroom/nokia-launches-ai-and-edge-platform-to-help-mining-and-construction-industries-public-safety-and-defense-organizations-run-safer-more-resilient-field-operations/