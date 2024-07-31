Nominations open for Young Mining Professionals scholarships

The Young Mining Professionals Scholarship Fund (YMPSF) is offering $225,000 in scholarships for 2024. This program supports students studying earth sciences in […]
By Salima Virani July 31, 2024 At 1:43 pm
2023 YMPSF award winners. (Image courtesy of YMPSF)

The Young Mining Professionals Scholarship Fund (YMPSF) is offering $225,000 in scholarships for 2024. This program supports students studying earth sciences in Canada. The application portal opened on June 1, 2024 and the deadline to apply is Aug. 31, 2024.

YMPSF's goal is to attract young people to Canada's exploration and mining industry. It is a volunteer organization that donates 100% of its funds from partners to student scholarships. Scholarships include cash incentives and internships with donor partners. Applicants are considered based on academic performance, extracurricular involvement and submissions that show innovative ideas and a commitment to a career in mining.

Some of the several YMPSF partners include Agnico Eagle MinesAlamos GoldBarrick GoldFission UraniumO3 MiningThe Northern Miner and YMP Toronto

The fund, established in 2018 by the Young Mining Professionals group, Iamgold and Orefinders Resources, aims to help students who show leadership, determination and entrepreneurial spirit in the mining industry.

Since its start, the fund has grown its awards from $12,000 in 2018 to $225,000 in 2024, making it Canada’s largest mining-specific scholarship fund. In 2023, YMPSF awarded $210,000 to 35 students for the next generation of mining entrepreneurs in Canada.

For more information, visit www.YMPScholarships.com.

