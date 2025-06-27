Northcliff advancing its Sisson critical minerals project in New Brunswick

Northcliff Resources (TSX: NCF) has tasked Ausenco Engineering Canada ULC with leading the update of the feasibility study (FS) for its Sisson tungsten-molybdenum project, a critical minerals initiative located in New Brunswick.

Northcliff's team has designed the FS update as a key component of its comprehensive program to supply essential economic and technical information supporting a construction decision for the Sisson project. Its team has already initiated work on the FS update and commenced other pre-construction program elements.

These efforts include advancing multiple engineering workstreams, conducting studies to meet technical conditions tied to Northcliff's environmental approvals, and planning detailed project development, project financing, and offtake engagement.

Andrew Ing, Northcliff's chairman, president and CEO commented, "We are excited to be moving forward with our comprehensive program for Sisson, advancing our goal to become a reliable and easily accessible producer of tungsten and molybdenum. I would like to acknowledge Ausenco as the leader of the feasibility study update and to recognize the readiness of its team as the work on it is well underway.”

Located near tidewater along New Brunswick's southeastern coast, the Sisson project holds a rich deposit of tungsten, a critical mineral, and molybdenum, a strategic mineral. By developing this project, Northcliff aims to fortify and diversify the supply chain for these metals, which are vital for industrial, electronic, aerospace, defense applications, and new technologies.

Northcliff has advanced resource, engineering, environmental, and economic studies to deliver a positive feasibility study in 2013. The company invested approximately C$70 million to navigate the project through provincial and federal environmental assessments and secure key approvals. The 2013 feasibility study proposed developing the Sisson project as an open pit mine with conventional processing facilities, supplemented by value-added downstream and on-site processing of tungsten concentrates in an ammonium paratungstate plant.