Northern Miner Podcast: Graphite part of ‘a real solution’ for energy transition, ft Graphex Technologies CEO John DeMaio

In this week’s episode, we have the pleasure of hosting John DeMaio, CEO of Graphex Technologies and president of the Graphex Group. In […]
By Northern Miner Staff May 11, 2023 At 11:54 am
John DeMaio, CEO of Graphex Technologies and president of the Graphex Group.

In this week’s episode, we have the pleasure of hosting John DeMaio, CEO of Graphex Technologies and president of the Graphex Group. In our in-depth conversation, John delves into the current state of critical minerals processing, particularly graphite, and how over 90% of graphite processing is done in China, which holds a near monopoly on the industry. John further elaborates on how the ongoing rerouting of supply chains is being fueled by the confluence of funding, motivation, and acceptance. He emphasizes that for aggressive reshoring timelines to fulfill the increasing demand for critical minerals, there must be a collective desire for change – as he puts it, “everybody’s got to want this to happen.”

All this and more with host Adrian Pocobelli.

