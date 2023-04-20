Northern Miner Podcast: Should Teck trade copper for cash? ft MINING.com senior editor Cecilia Jamasmie

In this week’s episode, we welcome Cecilia Jamasmie, Senior Editor at MINING.com, to discuss the recent developments surrounding Glencore’s $23-billion takeover bid for Teck Resources. Cecilia unpacks the key aspects of this unfolding story, covering topics such as valuations, pressing ESG concerns, and the possible intervention by the Canadian government. Additionally, she delves into the growing interest from other companies in Teck since Glencore’s bid surfaced, as well as the diverse reactions from shareholders in response to the ongoing developments.

All this and more with host Adrian Pocobelli.