Northern Ontario chiefs unite for treaty rights amid fast-tracked projects

Northern Ontario Chiefs are developing a plan to ensure governments respect their treaty rights as major projects, particularly in the Ring of Fire, move forward early next year.

The Nishnawbe Aski Nation (NAN), representing 49 First Nations in Ontario, passed a resolution to create an action plan. The Globe and Mail reported this plan aims to ensure their right to Free, Prior, and Informed Consent (FPIC) when federal and provincial governments push to fast-track resource projects.

Chiefs, meeting in Thunder Bay, expressed concern over what they perceive as government "divide-and-conquer" tactics. They noted that road construction in the Ring of Fire, an area Premier Doug Ford claims holds critical mineral reserves vital to the province, could begin as early as June.

Chiefs voice profound concerns over rights and benefits, asserting that new federal and provincial legislation for fast-tracking resource development gravely endangers their treaty and Aboriginal rights. Neskantaga First Nation Chief Gary Quisess vividly exposed the stark gap between promised economic benefits and the harsh realities in remote communities, challenging the very notion of prosperity when basic necessities remain unaffordable.

He also highlighted a severe infrastructure crisis and the dire threats to their cultural survival, warning of potential human rights violations. NAN Grand Chief Alvin Fiddler condemned governments' dismissive and hostile approach, which he stated consistently neglects their constitutional and legal obligations for respectful engagement.

Calls for united front and fair engagement

Chief Quisess emphasized the crucial need for NAN's 49 leaders to unite despite internal differences. He asserts that the province has an obligation to consult all First Nations, ensuring they benefit from the Ring of Fire's promised economic opportunities.

Premier Ford indicates road construction could begin in June, pending federal approval to drop an impact assessment he deems redundant given work by Webequie First Nation.

Webequie First Nation and Ring of Fire

Webequie First Nation, a remote community within the Ring of Fire, supports the initial roadwork. Chief Cornelius Wabasse confirmed an agreement with Ontario provides mental health resources, nearly $40 million for a community centre, airport terminal reconstruction, and early roadwork. Wabasse sees the Webequie Supply Road as an economic pathway for his isolated community, which faces challenges due to climate change affecting winter roads.