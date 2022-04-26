Northstar Gold completes technical report for Bryce property in Ontario

Following up on a recent airborne LiDAR survey and its fall 2021 surface exploration program, Northstar Gold (CSE: NSG) has now completed an independent NI 43-101 technical report for its Bryce gold property. The property is located 47 km south of Kirkland Lake in northeast Ontario, covering a total area of 4,650 hectares. It is situated on the western extension of the Ridout Break, 65 km east of the Juby gold project, 50 km southeast of the Young Davidson mine, and 35 km south of Northstar's flagship Miller gold property.

The property hosts a variety of deposit types including porphyry related gold-copper (Sunday Creek), gold-rich copper-lead-zinc volcanogenic massive sulphides (Pike Lake zone) and lode gold systems. A total of 22,382 metres in 68 diamond drill holes have been completed by Northstar from five phases of drilling between 2009 and 2013, covering only a small fraction of the total property area.

The Sunday Creek discovery hosts a large-scale stockwork-type porphyry system with widespread stringers and veins of high-grade gold mineralization open in all directions and expanding towards surface. Two drill holes returned 3.95 g/t gold over 5.5 metres, including 12.91 g/t gold over 1.5 metres, and 0.86 g/t gold over 80 metres (including 2.09 g/t over 25.5 metres). Another averaged 1.08 g/t gold over 56 metres, including 25.13 g/t over 2.0 metres.

The nearby Pike Lake zone hosts a series of stacked lenses of gold-bearing semi-massive pyrite and sphalerite along a volcanogenic sedimentary exhalite horizon. Drill hole intercepts include 2.36 g/t gold, 3.37 g/t silver and 1.87% zinc over 15.9 metres, including 7.89 g/t gold, 11.18 g/t silver and 3.77% zinc over 2.4 metres.

Regional fault structures such as the Palmer-Vaughn-Estival (PVE) break hosting anomalous gold have been identified by Northstar on surface, which could represent the eastern extension of the Ridout deformation zone, the company says. Several major, northeast-trending structures were interpreted from a 2021 LiDAR survey and magnetic survey in the northern and western part of the property. Follow-up prospecting, sampling and mapping along the northeast-trending PVE fault are warranted.

A $528,500 exploration program has been planned to advance the project, which Northstar believes hosts near-surface bulk tonnage gold resources. The program will include geological modelling, incorporating property-wide historic and Northstar geological data, and diamond drilling on the Sunday Creek and Pike Lake areas.

Meanwhile, the company will also continue its exploration on the Miller property, situated 18 km southeast of Agnico Eagle Mine's Macassa South mine complex. The aim is to develop a resource base of at least 1 million oz. of gold to support a stand-alone mining operation. A total of14,990 metres of drilling in 71 diamond drill holes have been completed on this property since 2014.

More information is available at www.northstargoldcorp.com.