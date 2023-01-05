NorthWest Copper announces positive PEA for Kwanika-Stardust

NorthWest Copper (TSXV:NWST; OTCQX:NWCCF) has announced the results of the preliminary economic assessment (PEA) conducted by Ausenco Engineering Canada and Mining Plus Canada Consulting on its 100% owned Kwanika-Stardust copper project comprising the Kwanika and Stardust deposits.

The 2023 PEA outlines a project that proposes mining approximately 96 million tonnes of material in a combination of open pit and underground operations from the Kwanika and Stardust deposits. The PEA contemplates a 22,000 t/d process plant, producing copper concentrate with significant gold and silver by-product credits.

“The focus in Canada is turning to critical minerals, including copper,” said NorthWest president and CEO Peter Bell.

“Our project is extremely well located, has both meaningful scale and manageable capex, benefits from existing infrastructure, has access to renewable power and is in a tier 1 jurisdiction making it rare and highly valuable. We look forward to working collaboratively with First Nations to advance the project as part of BC and Canada’s push for critical Canadian copper production,” Bell said.

NorthWest plans to continue to evaluate the possibility of further synergies with nearby deposits and the proposed project infrastructure, with a particular focus on the nearby 100% owned Lorraine project.

The PEA recorded an NPV (7%) of $440 million and IRR of 17.1% pre-tax and NPV (7%) of $215.0 million and IRR of 12.7% after tax and an average all-in sustaining cost 5 of US$2.01/lb copper equivalent.

To learn more, visit www.NorthWestCopper.ca.