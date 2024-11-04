Norway House Cree Nation purchases Minago nickel-PGM project from Flying Nickel

The Norway House Cree Nation (NHCN) has purchased the Minago 100% of the MInago nickel project from Flying Nickel. The project is located on the NHCN resource management area, 107 km north of Grand Rapids and 450 km north of Winnipeg, Man., adjacent to Hwy 6.

The Minago property comprises 94 mining claims, covering 192.36 km2, and two mining leases, covering 4.25 km2 along with the core storage and management facility in Grand Rapids.

“By taking full control with 100% ownership and management, we can drive this project forward, focus on the environment, maximize employment, and build economic opportuni5es for our people,” said Chief Larson Anderson of NHCN.

Minago received environmental approval in 2011 for a 10,000-t/d open pit mine, and Flying Nickel de-risked the project in 2022. Permitting is reaching completion, and it is ready for Indigenous community review.

NHCN has the project almost shovel ready. The camp is in place, and contractors for construction, mine development, employment, drilling, and blasting and crushing services are in place. The new owners are currently working to develop environmental testing and land guardian capacity for contract work and to ensure protection of the environment.

The Minago open pit has measured and indicated resources of 23.9 million tonnes grading 0.71% nickel and containing 374.3 million lb. of nickel. The inferred portion is 2.1 million tonnes at 0.57% nickel, containing 26 million lb.

There is also a measured and indicated underground resource of 20.3 million tonnes grading 0.77% nickel, containing 292.9 million lb. and an inferred portion of 19.6 million lb. at 0.74% nickel, containing721.6 million lb. of nickel.

At press time, more information about Minago appeared on www.FlyNickel.com.