Nova Copper, Mi’kmaw Chiefs ink deal in Cape Breton

Dubbed the Sydney Copper project, Nova Copper (unlisted) and the Assembly of Nova Scotia Mi’kmaw Chiefs signed an agreement last week covering the proposed exploration activity at the project in Cape Breton, N.S. The Assembly signed the memorandum of understanding (MOU) for the exploration and development of the project.

The MOU is the foundation for open, good faith dialogue between Nova Copper and Indigenous people and opens the doors for the Mi’kmaq to be involved with the project. It includes Nova Copper’s to undertaking a Two-Eyed Seeing (Etuaptmumk) program to support a greater understanding of the project respecting the traditional knowledge of the Mi’kmaq.

“Mining is one of the major employers of Indigenous people across Canada and we want to see that success extend to our Mi’kmaw partners on Unama’ki (Cape Breton) and across Mi’kma’ki. This MOU builds on the positive dialogue we have been pursuing for several years,” said Harry Cabrita, CEO of Nova Copper.

The company is relogging historical core, digitizing a 3D model of the historical data, and conducting a baseline water survey. The site has proximity to other established mineral projects and is located in a mining-friendly community with roads. On the project itself, there are 12 km of drill roads.

The Sydney project displays gold, molybdenum, silver and rhenium as well as copper. The company plans to complete an inaugural resource estimate and a preliminary economic assessment in the next 24 months.

Nova Gold is headquartered in Halifax, N.S. Call 902-333-5305 or email contact@novacopper.ca.