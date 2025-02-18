Nova Scotia moves to lift decades-old uranium mining ban

The government of the Canada’s Nova Scotia introduced legislation on Tuesday to revoke the province's longstanding ban on uranium exploration and mining.

The prohibition, initially established as a moratorium during the 1981 provincial election, has been a contentious issue for over four decades.

While uranium-bearing minerals were identified in Nova Scotia as early as the early 20th century, exploration efforts remained sporadic until 1976. That year, a Geological Survey of Canada study highlighted the province’s potential for uranium exploration, prompting a surge in claims. By the following year, the land covered by uranium exploration licenses had more than doubled to over 800,000 hectares.

In 2009, the NDP government formally legislated a full ban.

The Mining Association of Nova Scotia (MANS) welcomed the government's decision. Sean Kirby, executive director of MANS, echoed Premier Tim Houston’s sentiment that it is time to "take the 'no' out of Nova Scotia." He argued that banning entire sectors constitutes "lazy public policy" and noted significant advancements in uranium mining technology.

Kirby emphasized that modern uranium mining techniques have eliminated the need for tailings ponds—large above-ground waste storage areas—by employing more mechanized and remotely operated extraction methods, minimizing direct worker exposure. He further contended that past prohibitions have stifled economic growth, discouraged investment, and led to job losses across the province.

Canada is the world’s third-largest uranium producer, and while uranium is listed as a critical mineral at the national level, Nova Scotia has not included it due to the longstanding ban. Another issue is that uranium exploration falls under provincial jurisdiction, while mining and processing are regulated federally by the Canadian Nuclear Safety Commission.

MANS recently published a report titled "Take the 'no' out of Nova Scotia: End the Uranium Ban," highlighting the potential benefits of uranium mining. The report underscores uranium's role as a key fuel for nuclear power, which provides substantial base-load energy without greenhouse gas emissions. It also notes that Canada—along with 21 other nations—has pledged to triple nuclear power generation by 2050 to meet net-zero emissions targets.

Public opinion appears to be shifting in favour of uranium mining. Polling data indicates that 54% of Nova Scotians support uranium exploration and mining, while 22% oppose it. Kirby pointed to Saskatchewan as a successful model, where uranium mining has been a major economic driver since the 1950s, with 83% of residents supporting the industry.

Nova Scotia's mining and quarrying sector currently employs over 3,000 people, primarily in rural areas, with an average annual compensation of C$102,000 ($72,000). Proponents argue that lifting the uranium ban could further stimulate economic growth and job creation.

As the legislative process moves forward, stakeholders from various sectors are expected to engage in discussions on the environmental, economic, and social implications of this policy shift.