Nova Scotia to open gold mine next year

NexGold achieves critical permitting milestone

NexGold Mining (TSXV: NEXG; OTCQX: NXGCF) announced that the industrial approval (IA) for the Goldboro gold project has been granted by the Government of Nova Scotia. The IA is one of the last key provincial permits required prior to the commencement of construction and future operations.

Construction on the Goldboro gold mine, owned by NexGold Mining, is set to begin in 2026. This approval follows seven years of consultation and study. The Goldboro mine project has a 15-year timeline that includes development, 11 years of operation, and remediation. The province has leased 7.79 sq. km (779 hectares) of Crown land to NexGold for this mine; part of the mine will be on the Crown land and part will be on company-owned land.

Kevin Bullock, president and CEO of NexGold, commented “We are extremely pleased to have received our Industrial Approval for the Goldboro Gold Project. We are grateful for the diligence shown over the last two years by NS ECC and members of the LIFT team in their review, and the support the Project has now received from the Honourable Timothy Halman, Nova Scotia Minister of Environment and Climate Change.” Mr. Bullock continued “With the receipt of the IA, we have received one of the last key permits required to advance towards construction and operations and I am very proud of the hard work by the NexGold team in achieving this successful outcome for the advancement of the Goldboro Gold Project.”

Metal mining projects in Nova Scotia need two approvals from the provincial Department of Environment and Climate Change – an environmental assessment and an industrial approval; the project received its environmental assessment approval on June 2, 2022

Company officials stated the project is projected to generate $1.1 billion in household income—both direct and indirect—in Nova Scotia over 15 years and about $528 million in tax revenue, including $274 million provincially, $44 million municipally, and $209 million federally.

NexGold has entered into benefits agreements with the Municipality of the District of Guysborough and the Assembly of Nova Scotia Mi’kmaw Chiefs.

Industrial approvals set the conditions for project operations, ensuring environmental safeguards are met. NexGold’s approval includes strict terms and conditions.

According to CityNews, this project was approved through a new process developed by the Nova Scotia government to support mine development. In June, the province announced it would simplify the approval process for potential metal mining projects following environmental assessments.

Nova Scotia Environment Minister Timothy Halman introduced reforms to the industrial approval process, which governs mine operations and environmental monitoring.

At a Halifax news conference, Halman explained the new “phased” approach allows companies to submit some plans after receiving project approval. For instance, erosion and sedimentation control plans can be submitted after approval but before construction begins.

He stated these changes aim to speed up project start-up while ensuring environmental standards are met. Halman said the new process reflected year of listening to industry asking for more clarity and predictability in the process.

Regulatory oversight continues throughout the mine’s lifecycle—from construction and operation to closure and reclamation. The Department of Environment and Climate Change’s large industrial file team, composed of experienced staff, ensures companies follow the approval terms to protect the environment.