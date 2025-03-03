Nuclear Safety Commission schedules hearings for Denison’s Wheeler River project

Denison Mines (TSX: DML) has announced that the Canadian Nuclear Safety Commission (CNSC) registrar has set the schedule for the CNSC public hearing for the Wheeler River uranium project. Denison is a uranium mining, development, and exploration company with interests in the Athabasca Basin region of northern Saskatchewan.

The CNSC scheduled hearings in two parts on October 8, 2025, and on December 8 to 12, 2025. The hearings are the final step in the federal approval process for the project's environmental assessment and licence to prepare and construct a uranium mine and mill.

Based on this schedule, if the CNSC makes a prompt decision to approve the project following the completion of the hearing, Denison expects to be able to commence site preparation and construction activities for the Phoenix in-situ recovery project in early 2026.

David Cates, CEO of Denison, commented, "The scheduling of the hearing and acceptance of the final federal EIS by the CNSC represent significant additional achievements for Denison in our efforts to obtain the regulatory approvals necessary to commence construction of the Phoenix ISR uranium mining operation. Importantly, obtaining clarity on the hearing schedule significantly reduces uncertainty regarding the timeline for federal project approvals and allows our operations team to finalize our construction planning efforts with greater precision. With the potential to commence construction in early 2026, we expect to be able to maintain our target of achieving first production from Phoenix by the first half of 2028."

Denison’s announcement of the 2025 hearing schedule follows the successful completion of multiple key regulatory milestones in late 2024. Denison has an effective 95% interest in its flagship Wheeler River uranium project, which is the largest undeveloped uranium project in the infrastructure rich eastern portion of the Athabasca Basin. Taken together, Denison has direct ownership interests in properties covering ~384,000 ha in the Athabasca Basin region.

More information is posted on www.DenisonMines.com.