Ontario government claims full Indigenous consultation on Bill 5 amidst criticism

Despite concerns from Indigenous leaders, Ontario's Minister of Economic Development Vic Fedeli asserts that every First Nation in the province received invitations to participate in consultation sessions regarding Bill 5, aimed at establishing special economic zones for major projects.

Fedeli's statement came in response to reports, including those from TBnewswatch, indicating that several northwestern Ontario community leaders, including the Grand Chief of Nishnawbe Aski Nation, were not aware of the meetings. These sessions, held across Ontario, are intended to gather input from Indigenous leaders, lawyers, and advisors on the implementation of the controversial Protect Ontario by Unleashing Our Economy Act.

The legislation has faced criticism from First Nations groups throughout the spring and summer, who fear it could infringe upon their treaty and constitutional rights. They are also concerned about the potential environmental impact on their traditional territories from infrastructure and resource projects.



The province aims to streamline project approvals, particularly for developments deemed strategic and in the national interest, such as the Ring of Fire. In fact, the Ontario government has been explicit for awhile that the Ring of Fire was a top priority project for the province and would be subject to Bill 5 measures.

The consultation sessions, held in various locations including Toronto, London, and Thunder Bay, conclude tomorrow in Sudbury. Locations are only disclosed to registered attendees. When questioned about the sessions being closed to the public, Fedeli stated that they were specifically for First Nations communities, all of which he claims were invited. Ontario Labour Minister David Piccini echoed this sentiment, describing the private meetings as part of the premier's ongoing consultation efforts with First Nations.

However, Sudbury NDP MPP Jamie West criticized the closed-door process, arguing that it creates further ambiguity and confusion. West stated that the government is doing the "bare minimum" and "continues to operate entirely on its own terms," even as some chiefs are dealing with emergencies.