Ontario designates Canada Nickel’s Crawford a nation building project

The Ontario government has designated Canada Nickel’s (TSXV: CNC; OTCQX: CNIKF) Crawford nickel sulphide project as part of its priority nation building initiatives.

In a joint letter to Canada's minister of energy and natural resources, Ontario's ministers of energy and mines, natural resources, and Indigenous affairs and First Nations economic reconciliation identified the Crawford project as one of five strategic critical minerals projects ready for near-term development as part of three transformational, nation-building projects.

In this open letter provided to media and the company on June 5, 2025, the ministers also highlighted additional provincial funding for the sector to fully realize the value of these resources, such as the $500 million Critical Minerals Processing Fund, as well as nearly $3.1 billion in loans, grants, scholarships and other funding to support meaningful Indigenous ownership and partnership in critical mineral development.

Mark Selby, CEO of Canada Nickel, commented: "We are encouraged and deeply appreciative of the Government of Ontario advancing the critical minerals agenda and recognizing the strategic importance of the Crawford Project. With aligned federal and provincial support, our experienced management team can continue to advance development of Crawford as an important secure, domestic supply of critical minerals – nickel, cobalt, and North America's only domestic source of chromium—while advancing strong Indigenous partnerships and delivering on Canada's clean energy and climate ambitions."

Canada Nickel has positioned the Crawford project, located just north of Timmins, to benefit from direct access to power, road, and rail infrastructure. The company actively cultivates long-standing partnerships with Indigenous nations in the region. By advancing one of the world's largest nickel reserves and developing its proprietary IPT carbonation process for innovative carbon capture, Canada Nickel ensures the Crawford project will operate as one of Canada’s largest carbon storage facilities. This initiative promises to drive long-term prosperity in Northern Ontario and across the country while contributing significantly to both environmental and economic goals.

