Ontario invests $10M in junior mining exploration, boosts Indigenous participation

The Ontario government is injecting up to $10 million into early-stage mineral exploration with the launch of the 2025 Ontario Junior Exploration […]
By Joseph Quesnel July 9, 2025 At 7:41 pm
Ontario Junior Exploration Program.

Topics

Regions

Tags

Companies

The Ontario government is injecting up to $10 million into early-stage mineral exploration with the launch of the 2025 Ontario Junior Exploration Program (OJEP). The investment aims to help junior miners and prospectors overcome the high risks and challenging conditions inherent in early exploration.

"The uncertainty, combined with the need to operate in remote regions and challenging terrain, makes it difficult for companies to secure the necessary investment needed to move projects forward,” the government stated. “By helping companies and prospectors offset these costs, Ontario is laying the groundwork for long-term growth in the mining sector.”

OJEP covers up to 50% of eligible exploration and development costs. This year, Ontario is introducing two key features to accelerate critical mineral projects:

  • Prospector Boost: Licensed prospectors can now snag up to $50,000 per project + Indigenous participation support, totaling $65,000
  • Indigenous Support Upgraded: Funding for Indigenous employment and business opportunities leaps from $10,000 to $15,000 per project, on top of core program funding

With these additions, prospectors can now secure up to $65,000 per project, while junior miners are eligible for up to $215,000 (including Indigenous Participation Support).

Interested applicants were directed to apply online through Transfer Payment Ontario by July 31st at 4 p.m. EST. Funding is awarded on a first-come, first-served basis.

Comments

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Next Events

Aug 04 2025 - Aug 06 2025
Global Summit on Metallurgical Engineering and Mineral Processing
Sep 22 2025 - Sep 24 2025
ANE Global Meet & Expo on Applications of Robotics & Artificial Intelligence (ROBOTICS2025)
Oct 28 2025 - Oct 30 2025
Global Summit on Power and Energy Engineering
Nov 17 2025 - Nov 20 2025
Flotation ’25

Related Posts