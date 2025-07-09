Ontario invests $10M in junior mining exploration, boosts Indigenous participation

The Ontario government is injecting up to $10 million into early-stage mineral exploration with the launch of the 2025 Ontario Junior Exploration Program (OJEP). The investment aims to help junior miners and prospectors overcome the high risks and challenging conditions inherent in early exploration.

"The uncertainty, combined with the need to operate in remote regions and challenging terrain, makes it difficult for companies to secure the necessary investment needed to move projects forward,” the government stated. “By helping companies and prospectors offset these costs, Ontario is laying the groundwork for long-term growth in the mining sector.”

OJEP covers up to 50% of eligible exploration and development costs. This year, Ontario is introducing two key features to accelerate critical mineral projects:

Licensed prospectors can now snag up to $50,000 per project + Indigenous participation support, totaling $65,000 Indigenous Support Upgraded: Funding for Indigenous employment and business opportunities leaps from $10,000 to $15,000 per project, on top of core program funding

With these additions, prospectors can now secure up to $65,000 per project, while junior miners are eligible for up to $215,000 (including Indigenous Participation Support).

Interested applicants were directed to apply online through Transfer Payment Ontario by July 31st at 4 p.m. EST. Funding is awarded on a first-come, first-served basis.