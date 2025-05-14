Ontario Mine Rescue announces district finalists of 2025

Top mine rescue teams to compete for provincial title

As the Ontario Mine Rescue District Competitions ended on May 9th, each of the eight districts celebrated with their winning team during the evening ceremonies. The winners are expected to compete at the provincial competition in June, where only one team will return home with the coveted gold hard hats.

Teams began their scenario with a vehicle crash blocking their way to a fuel bay on fire, no water available, and a casualty trapped by their seatbelt. Too hot to use a fire extinguisher, they worked quickly to free the casualty and pulled the vehicle out of the doorway. Once completed, a built-in fire suppression system activated and extinguished the fire, which allowed the team to search for the next casualty. However, they were still expected to use a fire extinguisher on a volatile fuel spill – while not the best method, it was necessary under the circumstances.

Aside from extinguishing fires and rescuing casualties, certain mine rescue volunteers are trained to troubleshoot, repair, and maintain breathing apparatus. These volunteers, known as Technicians, are actively on standby during emergencies to service equipment. Technicians were called to action when the captain’s breathing apparatus failed a basic field test at the start of the competition.

That does not mean all equipment is repairable on demand – it is natural for old technology to become obsolete, and parts discontinued. In the first aid section, teams faced yet another equipment failure and were forced to use an alternative breathing apparatus on their casualty. Their backup plan was a new open circuit breathing apparatus, known as the MSA G1. This firefighting staple, introduced to volunteers in the Surface Mine Rescue program, is a viable way to transport casualties through dangerous environments.

Shawn Rideout, Chief Mine Rescue Officer at Workplace Safety North, said: “Even if we’re prepared for any emergency, the least ideal solution could be the only one available. Paying attention to your surroundings, problem-solving under pressure, and adapting as the situation unfolds is critical in mine rescue work.”

The finalists moving on to the provincial competition are as follows:

ALGOMA DISTRICT

Alamos – Island Gold

Captain Jessy Dechamplain

#2 Thomas Brand

#3 Veronique Humphries

#4 Cody Lessard

Vice-Captain Daniel Webb

#6 Dave Ouellet

#7 Jake Brousseau

Briefing Officer (B.O.) Justin Krueger

Winning technician: Jeremy Bedard – Discovery Porcupine

SUDBURY DISTRICT

Vale – East Mines

Captain Kordell Hull

#2 Jason Cook

#3 Jeremy Faulkner

#4 Tyler Eady

Vice-Captain Mario Ceccon

#6 Will Langois

#7 Adam Widder

B.O. Shawn St. Louis

Winning technician: Nick Fram – Vale West

Onaping District

Glencore – Sudbury Integrated Nickel Operations

Captain Julien Lalande

#2 Aaron Boutet

#3 Neil Poulin

#4 Patrick Legris

Vice-Captain Shawn O'Brien

#6 Steven Hrycay

#7 Mario Seguin

B.O. Bleir Millions

Winning technician: Daniel Rioux - Glencore

THUNDER BAY DISTRICT

New Gold Inc. – Rainy River Mine

Captain Hannah Marcotte

#2 Mackenzie Mahon

#3 Mitchell Hearn

#4 Tyler Roy

Vice Captain Tyler Venerus

#6 Chris Matechuk

B.O. Justin Borger

Winning technician: Jarid Sandelovich – New Gold Inc.

RED LAKE DISTRICT

Newmont – Musselwhite Mine

Captain Alexa Dumaine

#2 Matt Arges

#3 Frank Nepveu

#4 Kiyoshi Brayshaw

Vice-Captain Kevin Ireland

#6 Jimmy Sinclair

#7 Riley Bennet

B.O. Steve Uchenhagen

Winning technician: Gabriel Roy - Newmont

TIMMINS DISTRICT

Glencore – Kidd Operations

Captain Clint Scripnick

#2 Gilles Paradis

#3 Michael Murphy

#4 Matthew Richards

Vice-Captain Randy Gagnon

#6 Reid Murray

B.O. James Comeau

Winning technician: Dominic Gervais – Lake Shore Gold-Panamerican Silver

Kirkland Lake District

Agnico Eagle – Macassa Mine

Captain Jackson Lafrance

#2 Nick Perrier

#3 Denis Dion

#4 Colin Price

Vice-Captain Jean-Francois Racine

#6 Carlie Dewar

#7 Alex Perrault

B.O. April Belecque

Winning technician: Caolan Browne – Agnico Eagle

Southern District

Compass Minerals – Goderich Mine

Captain David Kelly

#2 Joel Paquette

# 3 Marshall Jeffery

#4 Chris Sallows

Vice-Captain Cody Lobb

#6 Kyle Ropp

#7 Aaron Duckworth

B.O. Ken Nguyen

Winning technician: Dennis Hogan – Compass Minerals

Teams will face a brand-new scenario at the Ontario Mine Rescue Provincial Competition set to take place June 3rd to 5th, at Glencore Kidd Operations in Timmins. Only one team will take the winning title.

