Ontario Mine Rescue celebrates 100 years, showcases leadership as 2029 IMRB host



Ontario Mine Rescue (OMR) announced it will celebrate its 100th anniversary in 2029 and will host the International Mine Rescue Body (IMRB) Conference in Ontario, Canada. Ontario Mine Rescue (OMR), a part of Workplace Safety North (WSN), operates under the authority of the Occupational Health and Safety Act,

OMR’s CEO Mike Parent and Chief Mine Rescue Officer Shawn Rideout shared this exciting news Tuesday, September 23, 2025, during Austria’s IMRB Conference. This biennial conference serves as a keystone event for the global mine rescue community, facilitating networking and knowledge exchange among mine rescue organizations worldwide.

In addition, IMRB members elected Shawn Rideout to the IMRB Board of Directors, where he secured one of only two available positions amid a competitive field of candidates. This election underscores the international recognition of OMR’s expertise and leadership in mine rescue and safety.

Mike Parent said: “Mine safety and emergency preparedness has always been our top priorit. Not only will hosting the conference in 2029 welcome our international colleagues to share knowledge, innovation, and best practices, but also invites them to celebrate a dedicated century of protecting miners’ lives with us.”

Ontario Mine Rescue has led mine safety in Canada for 100 years, and the upcoming conference will highlight ongoing advancements in training, equipment, and emergency response while fostering collaboration with mine rescue organizations worldwide.

A special video announcement offers a glimpse of what to expect for OMR’s centennial celebrations and the 2029 conference. Watch the video here: https://youtu.be/HJsxO40GKf4

For more information about OMR, visit For more information about OMR, visit www.WorkPlaceSafetyNorth.ca/