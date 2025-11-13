Ontario puts mining in the spotlight at upcoming Economic Summit

Ontario’s mining agenda will take centre stage at the Ontario Economic Summit taking place on Nov. 18–19 at the Metro Toronto Convention Centre), The event will highlight a topical Nov. 19 panel, “The Future is Mined: Tech, Talent and Transformation,” at 1:55 p.m.

Industry leaders will dissect the Ontario Chamber of Commerce’s new report, Ontario’s Mining Future 2030, outlining steps to cement Ontario as a global hub for responsible, inclusive mining. Discussion will focus on accelerating critical minerals development, deploying new technologies underground and in processing, scaling a skilled workforce, advancing sustainability, and formalizing partnerships with First Nations to unlock project timelines and regional infrastructure.

Panelists will include Monica Banting, assurance partner at PwC Canada; Priya Tandon, president of the Ontario Mining Association; and Andre Leite, vice president of Ontario operations, at Agnico Eagle Mines, as well as Marla Tremblay, executive director, with MineConnect.

The Summit will also examine Ontario’s critical minerals strategy within broader competitiveness themes, including AI and the workforce, energy leadership, trade diversification, national defence, and economic security.

Event details are available at: https://occ.ca/events/2025oes/