Ontario to fast-track mines, First Nations urge premier to respect rights

Ontario Premier Doug Ford announced earlier this week in Toronto that he is tabling legislation to expedite mine approvals in the province. However, a coalition of First Nation chiefs have already issued a word of caution.

The new bill aims to fast-track permit approvals and loosen some environmental assessments – including one of a proposed mine in the Ring of Fire region and another proposed landfill. The proposed law would designate certain economic zones involving fast tracked assessments. The law named Wyloo Metals’ Eagle’s Nest project by name as one priority project.

Ford said: “The maze of bureaucracy, red tape and duplicative processes holding back our economy means that a single mining project can take 15 years to be approved,”

“In the face of current Ontario-U.S. trade tensions, it can no longer be business as usual. We are cutting red tape to unlock our critical minerals and unleash our economy to create new jobs and opportunities in the north and across the province.”

The Chiefs of Ontario – an organization advocating for self-determination for Ontario First Nations – have already raised concerns about the Ford government’s proposed legislation to fast-track mining development by designating “regions of economic and security interest.”

Ontario Regional Chief Abram Benedict commented: “We are concerned that this legislation may directly or in-directly impact how mining companies interact with First Nations inherent, treaty, and constitutional rights. True economic reconciliation cannot happen through exclusion. We urge the province and industry to work with First Nations as full partners from the outset, anything less is both unacceptable and could lead to extended delay and loss of opportunity.”



Ontario Regional Chief Abram Benedict. SOURCE: Facebook profile.

The organization’s news release reads: “The Chiefs of Ontario call on Premier Ford to ensure that any new mining legislation does not infringe upon the rights of First Nations. We urge the provincial government to commit to genuine, Nation-to-Nation dialogue grounded in the recognition of First Nations’ jurisdiction, consent, and shared prosperity.”

The provincial government, however, has stated clearly that it will work closely with First Nation communities on these projects.

Greg Rickford, minister of Indigenous affairs and First Nations economic reconciliation, said in a statement: “As part of our commitment to unlocking Ontario’s true economic and critical mineral potential, we are ensuring First Nations communities are a central feature as full partners in achieving prosperity.”