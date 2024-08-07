Ophir Metals reports 3.47% Li2O at Pilipas in Quebec

Ophir Metals (TSXV: OPHR; OTCQB: OPHRF) shared the initial results from its surface sampling program on the Pilipas lithium property in Quebec's Eeyou Istchee James Bay region.

Sixteen spodumene pegmatite grab samples from the highway showing (HW1) averaged 1.98% lithium oxide (Li 2 O). Fifteen samples had values greater than 1.0% Li 2 O, with six samples exceeding 2.3% Li 2 O. HW1 has a 150-metre exposed strike length and 30-metre width and remains open to the northwest.

Six spodumene pegmatite grab samples from the HW2 showing located about 500 metres south of HW1, averaged 1.18% Li 2 O. Two samples from the HW2 showing assayed 1.83% and 1.98% Li 2 O. Four outcrop samples taken between 1.7 to 7.5 km east of HW1 showed tantalum oxide (Ta 2 O 5 ) values ranging from 348 parts per million (ppm) to 604 ppm. Analytical results for 138 additional samples are pending.

A 2,000-metre summer drilling program is planned, with mobilization of a rig expected soon.

"We are incredibly excited to get the drill rig turning at Pilipas to see the extent of mineralization in three dimensions at the HW1 showing, particularly along strike where it is completely open to the northwest," said Ophir CEO Shawn Westcott.

The company’s inaugural drill program is scheduled to start in August 2024.

For more information, visit www.OphirMetals.com.