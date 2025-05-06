Osisko intersects 323 metres averaging 0.43% copper at Gaspe project

Osisko Metals (TSX-V: OM; OTCQX: OMZNF) announced new drilling results from the 2025 drilling program at the Gaspe copper project, located in the Gaspe Peninsula of eastern Québec.

Robert Wares, Osisko Metals CEO, commented: “We are very pleased with these new drill results at Gaspe which continue to confirm our new geological model. New mineralization has again been added at depth, well below C Zone skarn horizon, and drill hole 30-1067 further demonstrates the potential to extend the deposit to the south. DDH 30-1067 was terminated in an undocumented stope above the C zone, at a depth of 137 metres. Further drilling will be conducted this month to test the deeper stratigraphy in this area for extended mineralization (to the base of the E zone, about 316 metres below hole 30-1067.”

Osisko focused its 2022 to 2024 drill programs on defining open-pit resources within the Copper Mountain stockwork mineralization, leading to the May 2024 MRE. Extending the resource model south of Copper Mountain into the poorly drilled primary skarn/porcellanite portion of the system subsequently led to a significantly increased resource, mostly in the Inferred category.

The company has designed the current drill program to convert of the November 2024 MRE to measured and indicated categories, as well as test the expansion of the system deeper into the stratigraphy and laterally to the south and southwest towards Needle East and Needle Mountain respectively.

