Osisko Metals hits 23% and 32% Zn+Pb in definition drilling at Pine Point

Osisko Metals (TSXV: OM; OTC: OMZNF) continues its definition drilling program at the Pine Point zinc-lead project near Hay River in the Northwest Territories on a spacing of approximately 30 metres.

Highlights of recent drilling include 1.0-metre intersections of 6.80% zinc and 2.58% lead (9.38% Zn+Pb), 25.80% zinc and 6.84% lead (32.65% Zn+Pb), 12.87% zinc and 1.32% lead (14.19% Zn+Pb), and 9.94% Zn and 13.66% lead (23.61% Zn+Pb).

Osisko produced a preliminary economic assessment for the former producing property earlier this year. The project has an after-tax net present value of $603 million and internal rate of return of 25%. The near surface indicated resource is 15.8 million tonnes grading 4.2% zinc and 1.5% lead. The inferred resource is 47.2 million tonnes grading a4.4% zinc and 1.7% lead.

The company believes Pine Point could become one of the top 10 global zinc producers with premium high-0grade clean zinc concentrate. The mines at Pine Point previous operated from 1964 to 1989 under the ownership of Cominco.

