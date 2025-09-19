Osoyoos Band: Don’t cut Indigenous rights out of Teck–Anglo deal

The Osoyoos Indian Band (Swiw̓s) in British Columbia warned governments and industry they must not ignore Indigenous rights and title after Teck […]
By Canadian Mining Journal Staff September 19, 2025 At 12:59 am
Chief Clarence Louie of the Osoyoos Indian Band. PHOTO: Provided.

The Osoyoos Indian Band (Swiw̓s) in British Columbia warned governments and industry they must not ignore Indigenous rights and title after Teck Resources Limited and Anglo American plc announced a potential merger.

“Deals of this scale have the possibility of significant impacts on Indigenous Nations and our people. These deals cannot be completed without the title holders on whose lands these mines and smelters are situated being included,” Chief Clarence Louie said, urging federal and provincial governments and company leaders to “honour the principles of free, prior and informed consent.”

Chief Louie said the Teck Cominco smelter near Trail, B.C., has operated on Sylix land for more than 100 years and that the community has “experienced significant impacts without any benefit.” He said the Osoyoos Indian Band welcomes business and industry, but “business and industry must treat us with the respect that comes with being title holders of the land.”

The band criticized Teck for publicly committing to expand smelter operations in Trail — including adding copper and gallium refining — without consulting First Nations. “Making these statements to government without talking to First Nations is unconscionable for a company supposedly committed to reconciliation,” Chief Louie said.

He added both companies claim to have progressive policies on Indigenous engagement, yet no impacted First Nations have been contacted about the proposed deal, a direct contradiction to those policies.

The Osoyoos Indian Band called on Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, Industry Minister Mélanie Joly, and B.C. Premier David Eby to direct Teck and Anglo American to engage with the band before approving any merger. “We look forward to being invited to meet to discuss this deal as soon as possible,” Chief Louie concluded.

