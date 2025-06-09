Palisades expands potential for higher grade uranium mineralization at Eco Ridge

Palisades Goldcorp (TSXV: PALI) updates its Eco Ridge uranium and rare earth project, managed through its subsidiary Radio Fuels Resources. Eco Ridge is situated about 11 km east of Elliot Lake, Ontario, integrates 301 mining claims, 25 patents, and three mining leases within its 7668 ha scope. The project leverages uranium and rare earth elements with a National Instrument 43-101 (NI 43-101) compliant resource of 39.9 million indicated pounds of U3O8 equivalent and 67.2 million inferred pounds of U3O8 equivalent.

During the 2024 summer field season, the geology team executed a comprehensive work program. They re-logged over 3,000 metres of core using a robotic multiparameter scanner (BoxScan) and reviewed and integrated existing geological, geochemical, and geophysical data into GIS.

The team identified several positive outcomes from the 2024 work program. They confirmed and expanded the historical understanding of the geological setting, emphasizing the potential for higher-grade uranium mineralization controls and mineralogical associations. Their study revealed that the uranium resource envelope remains open along strike and down dip.

The study demonstrated that uranium grades increase downdip, as shown by historical drill holes. CB-35, located about 1,400m down dip from the resource envelope, intersected 3.53m of 0.05% U3O8, including 1.09m of 0.063% U3O8 and 0.54m of 0.081% U3O8. Similarly, hole 143-3, drilled 1,250m down dip and 789m east of CB-35, intersected 61cm of 0.035% U3O8 + 0.015% ThO2.

The data review pinpointed physical and mineralogical properties that led to high-priority exploration targets, facilitating potential resource expansion within existing geological formations. The core scanning guided the review of previously considered metal recovery methodologies while incorporating new emerging technologies. The data reinterpretation and GIS integration program bolstered ideas about potential areas of unconformity traps and basement-hosted uranium, showcasing the significant exploration potential at the Eco Ridge prospect.

Dr. Amit Tripathi, head geologist for Radio Fuels, stated: "The 2024 data and core relogging program for the Eco Ridge project has yielded numerous surprises, revealing a geological environment with significant exploration potential. I now believe there's a strong possibility of not only expanding the existing resources but also discovering new styles of mineralization within the Huronian Supergroup and its Archean Basement, styles that haven't yet been considered. This exciting prospect demands a thorough review of advanced uranium discovery methodologies developed over the past two decades but never applied to this project.

"Looking ahead, we are considering a program to build on these findings to integrate our remote sensing, geological and geophysical data for a more comprehensive understanding of the subsurface. This integrated approach will be crucial in identifying potential new mineralization zones and new styles of mineralization."

