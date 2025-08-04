Partnership to offer power options for off-road equipment manufacturers and end-users

MEDATech Engineering, a company specializing in EV drivetrains for heavy mobile equipment, and Electrified Motors, a UK-based tech company, will be joining their expertise. MEDATech will integrate and distribute Electrified Motors' technology.

The collaboration will enhance MEDATech’s AltDrive product line. The AltDrive is a system that can adapt to battery electric and battery electric-hybrid for drivetrains. Over the past decade, MEDATech has designed more than 100 AltDrive systems in mining, oil and gas, and power generation.

AltDrive Divisional Manager, Paul Cholewa, noted that the company has been helping with mobile equipment tech integrations for a decade: “Leveraging new technologies and know-how when it comes to decarbonizing off-road industrial fleet operations in a way that delivers optimal safety, economic, and environmental benefits, this is what we do at MEDATech and it’s why partnering with Electrified Motors makes so much sense for our customers.”

Jim Winchester, managing director at Electrified Motors added: “OEMs are telling us they want to simplify integration and streamline their supply chains – the partnership with MEDATech is the perfect collaboration to meet this demand, and we look forward to working with them to help more customers transition to clean, efficient platforms.”

MEDATech Founder and President Robert Rennie remarked: “Electrified Motors’ world-leading specialization in power-dense, high-efficiency electric motors allows us to continue our ongoing push to continually re-align and improve our install-ready EV drive train offer for the wide range of heavy mobile equipment applications out there in the real world. We have the skill and expertise to design Electrified Motors’ product into an OEM’s machine as well as fill in any integration gaps to provide a full-system solution.”

More information is posted on www.Medatech.ca.