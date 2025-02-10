Patriot Battery on track for feasibility study and ore reserve estimate at Quebec property

Patriot Battery Metals (TSX: PMET) has commenced the 2025 winter drill program at its Shaakichiuwaanaan property located in the Eeyou Istchee James Bay region of Quebec. The property is a consolidated land package – 463 claims totalling 23,710 ha. Patriot Battery Metals is a hard-rock lithium exploration company.

The company commented this year’s drill program in late January. Power Battery plans to continue through mid-April for almost a total of 15,000 metres of NQ size coring. The company also remains on track to provide a feasibility study and inaugural ore reserve estimate to the market in the third quarter of 2025, in addition to an updated mineral resource estimate.

The Shaakichiuwaanaan property hosts a consolidated (CV5 &) mineral resource estimate of 80.1 Mt at 1.44% lithium oxide (Li 2 O) indicated and 62.5 Mt at 1.31% lithium oxide (Li 2 O) inferred. The CV5 Spodumene pegmatite is accessible year-round by all-season road and is situated approximately 14 km from a major hydroelectric powerline corridor.

The winter drill program has three primary objectives: Extend the high-grade Vega zone (CV13 pegmatite) westward along an interpreted structural corridor toward the CV12 pegmatite, test the highly prospective CV5 to CV13 pegmatite corridor, and complete condemnation drilling at two proposed waste rock pile locations in support of the ongoing feasibility study at the CV5 pegmatite.

Darren L. Smith, vice president of exploration for the company, commented: "2025 will be a less drill intensive year compared to 2024; however, exploration drilling along the CV trend remains a key component of the Company's flowthrough spend strategy as the CV5 pegmatite advances through development.

Patriot Battery Metals announced results for its preliminary economic assessment for the CV5 pegmatite on August 21, 2024.

More information is posted on www.PatriotBatteryMetals.com.