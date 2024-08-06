Patriot Battery ups Shaakichiuwaanaan resources to 80 million indicated tonnes

Patriot Battery Metals (TSX: PMET; ASX: PMT; OTCQB: PMETF) has upgraded the resources at its Shaakichiuwaanaan (formerly Corvette) lithium project in the Eeyou Istchee James Bay region of Quebec.

In the CV5 and CV13 spodumene pegmatites, the indicated resource is 80.1 million tonnes grading 1.44% lithium oxide (Li 2 O) and 163 ppm tantalum oxide (Ta 2 O 5 ). The inferred portion is 62.5 million tonnes at 1.31% Li 2 O and 147 ppm Ta 2 O 5 .

With the latest numbers, this is now the largest lithium pegmatite resource in the Americas and the 8th largest in the world, according to the company.

The Shaakichiuwaanaan property has a strike length of 6.9 km, 4.6 km at CV5 and 2.3 km at CV13. Both deposits remain open along strike at both ends and at depth. Patriot is working on infill drilling at the CV5 deposit with the goal of delivering the first reserve estimate and feasibility study scheduled for the third quarter 2025.

Patriot Battery is working on a preliminary economic assessment for the C5 deposit. It is due by the end of the September quarter.

The property has potential for resource growth as there are six other (CVR, CV8, CV9, CVQ10, CV12, and CV 14) spodumene pegmatite clusters known there.

Additional details of the project can be found on www.PatriotBatteryMetals.com.