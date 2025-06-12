Patriot confirms high grade pollucite at Shaakichiuwaanaan

Patriot Battery Metals (TSX: PMET; OTCQX: PMETF) announced the confirmation of caesium, a high-value critical and strategic metal, at the CV13 spodumene pegmatite in its Shaakichiuwaanaan property in the Eeyou Istchee/James Bay region of Quebec.

The company identified pollucite as the principal mineral host for the caesium recently discovered at both the Vega and Rigel zones within the CV13 Pegmatite. Pollucite optimally hosts caesium in Li-Cs-Ta (LCT) pegmatites due to its high caesium concentration (typically above 30%) and the ease of its processing and recovery.

Work teams reported individual core samples containing up to 75% pollucite, including an interval of 1.1 m at 26.6% Cs2O1.

Ken Brinsden, president, CEO, and managing director, commented: "The confirmation of widespread pollucite mineralization – the optimal host mineral for caesium – at the Vega and Rigel zones marks another important step forward in evaluating the economic potential of this exciting discovery. As we advance towards a preliminary mineral processing program to evaluate recovery of caesium, the team is working on a maiden MRE for caesium that is anticipated to be announced before the end of third-quarter 2025,”

Brinsden added: "The presence of significant caesium mineralization at Shaakichiuwaanaan, in addition to lithium and tantalum, reinforces the amazing endowment of the geology and the potential for other critical and strategic metals to further enhance and diversify future project economics. We are very keen to explore these value-add opportunities on top of what is already recognized as a world-class lithium pegmatite in its own right.”

The company actively identifies other high-value critical metal potential by-products alongside the large-scale lithium mineral resource at Shaakichiuwaanaan, including caesium, tantalum, and gallium.

The caesium within the Vega and Rigel zones at the CV13 Pegmatite will feature in the next mineral resource update for the project, scheduled for the third quarter of 2025. This MRE, which will mark the fourth for the project, will encompass lithium, caesium, tantalum, and gallium, forming a basis for further evaluations regarding secondary critical metal recovery to complement the primary lithium. Each of these critical metals holds significant potential to become essential future by-products as part of the broader development plans for Shaakichiuwaanaan.

The company plans to complete the lithium-only feasibility study, based on the CV5 mineral resource component of the overall Shaakichiuwaanaan MRE, in the third quarter of 2025. It maintains its near-term focus on this initiative. Following this, the company will assess the economic potential of critical metal by-products. Various concurrent studies aim to better evaluate opportunities for caesium, tantalum, and gallium specifically.

